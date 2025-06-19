Violence in Mexico: More people died in just five days than in the war between Israel and Iran

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de junio, 2025

The figures are alarming and leave a bleak picture. The reality is that in five days, more people have been killed in Mexico than in the war between Israel and Iran, counting both countries and despite the use of more destructive weapons such as missiles.

This was confirmed this Wednesday by Javier Alatorre, host of "Fuerza Informativa Azteca," during the presentation of a report on the television program with the updated data.

"In spite of the impressive strikes in this war of missiles, in spite of how strong the impacts of missiles and bombings have been in Israel and Iran, during the five days that they have been in this war, Mexico has had more victims. More people have been killed in Mexico than in the war between Israel and Iran," said the journalist.

Alatorre explained that between June 12 and 16 of this year, official figures from both countries reported that 230 people had died in Iran, while in Israel 24. During the same period, 294 homicides were registered in Mexico, surpassing the casualties of the armed conflict in the Middle East so far.

Mexico City maintains an average of 2.6 murders per day in 2025

However, weeks ago, the head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), Marcela Figueroa, had highlighted the drop in the daily average of homicides during a morning conference, with the numbers dropping from 86.9 in September 2024 to 64.5 in May 2025.

The official revealed in the government's daily conference that the number of murders in May 2025 had been the "lowest May since 2016."

Figueroa stated at the time that seven of Mexico's 32 states concentrated 51.6 of the homicides in Sheinbaum's nine months: Guanajuato, Baja California, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Guerrero and Jalisco.

As a fact, Mexico has a population of more than 120 million people. The capital of the country alone maintains an average of 2.6 murders per day in 2025.

Violent deaths in Latin America: Worrying data for 2025

Latin America registered alarming figures of violence in the first months of 2025. War-like scenes where drug traffickers, gangs and organized crime wage battles for territorial control leave an unprecedented situation.

The geography of violence draws a line of blood from the borders of Mexico to the ports of Ecuador.

Guayaquil is now the new continental epicenter of crime, with 741 homicides in the first quarter of 2025, while Tijuana maintains its lethal reputation with 596 murders through mid-June.

Even major capitals such as Mexico City and Bogotá register alarming homicide rates.

Mexico's bleak outlook

Mexico has the biggest problem concentrated in its border cities. Tijuana leads the national statistics with 596 homicides as of mid-June, a product of the war between cells of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG) for the corridor to California. In January alone, 135 murders were recorded.

At another end of the border, Ciudad Juárez accumulated more than 370 homicides in the first five months of 2025. The Texas border city is experiencing a violent upsurge that resembles its darkest days as the homicide capital of the world.

Mexico recorded 6,799 murders in the first quarter of 2025, maintaining alarming levels of violence.