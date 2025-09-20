Cyber-attack hits European airports, including Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de septiembre, 2025

Several European airports, including Brussels, Berlin and Heathrow in London, suffered a cyberattack-related disruptions Saturday that affected baggage check-in and drop-off systems, causing delays. Collins Aerospace confirmed this to AFP.

"We have become aware of a cyberattack-related disruption to our MUSE software at certain airports," the service provider said, after at least three major European air traffic hubs reported the problem.

On its website, Brussels Airport specified that the "cyber attack occurred on Friday night."

"This has had a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights," he added.

"The situation is still unresolved" the airport told AFP on Saturday morning, adding that due to the incident, check-in and boarding had to be carried out manually.

In London, Heathrow airport - the capital's largest - also said it was affected by these problems, which "could cause delays in departures."

The authorities' recommendations Airport authorities advised passengers to check their flight status with their airline and to arrive well in advance to allow time to complete check-in formalities.

On its Web site, Berlin airport also indicated it was having a technical problem with a supplier.

Collins Aerospace indicated it was working to resolve the incident as soon as possible.