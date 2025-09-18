Trump and Starmer sign an agreement on technological cooperation
The agreement "will allow for new forms of collaboration between public authorities, academia and the private sector, in areas such as artificial intelligence, which is revolutionizing the world," the American president said.
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday signed an agreement to boost their countries' cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy, AFP reported.
The agreement "will allow for new forms of collaboration between public authorities, academia and the private sector, in areas such as artificial intelligence, which is revolutionizing the world," Trump said during an event at Chequers, the U.K. prime minister's country residence, where the two leaders met.
Minutes before the announcement, Trump emphasized the "unbreakable bond" between the two nations on the second day of his state visit to the United Kingdom.
It is expected that during the meeting the leaders will also address various issues, such as Russia's war in Ukraine, Israel's war in Gaza and trade. Both will hold a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting to report further details.
Trump's first full day in Britain was more ceremonial, received by the royal family at Windsor Castle and treated to a state banquet. He also toured the royal collections and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
"The bond is so strong and the relationship so long"
"I think it's an unbreakable bond we have, regardless of what we're doing today. I think it's unbreakable," the president commented at the roundtable held at the prime minister's country estate, according to media reports.
Trump recalled that in May, the U.K. became the first country to make a trade deal with the U.S. during his second term: "We sort of wanted it to be the first, because the bond is so strong and the relationship so long," he added.
For his part Starmer is seeking to reach a new trade deal with Trump, something he achieved quickly in the first round of meetings in Washington even as other countries struggled for weeks to negotiate plans to avoid across-the-board tariffs.