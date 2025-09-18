Trump and Starmer sign an agreement on technological cooperation

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday signed an agreement to boost their countries' cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy, AFP reported.

The agreement "will allow for new forms of collaboration between public authorities, academia and the private sector, in areas such as artificial intelligence, which is revolutionizing the world," Trump said during an event at Chequers, the U.K. prime minister's country residence, where the two leaders met.

Minutes before the announcement, Trump emphasized the "unbreakable bond" between the two nations on the second day of his state visit to the United Kingdom.

It is expected that during the meeting the leaders will also address various issues, such as Russia's war in Ukraine, Israel's war in Gaza and trade. Both will hold a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting to report further details.

Trump's first full day in Britain was more ceremonial, received by the royal family at Windsor Castle and treated to a state banquet. He also toured the royal collections and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.