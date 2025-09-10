Trump warns Lula that he is 'not afraid to use economic and military power to protect freedom of expression' following developments in Bolsonaro trial

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de septiembre, 2025

Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, assured that President Donald Trump "is not afraid to use economic and military power" in the face of the political situation in Brazil. Leavitt's statement came in the midst of the trial of the former president of that South American country Jair Bolsonaro.

"I don't have any additional actions to preview for you today, but I can tell you this is a priority for the administration, and the President is unafraid to use the economic might, the military might of the United States of America to protect free speech around the world," said Leavitt, having earlier consulted on possible new measures against Brazil after the tariffs imposed in retaliation for the trial of Bolsonaro.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government rejected what it described as "threats of use of force" against it.

"The Brazilian government condemns the use of economic sanctions or threats of the use of force against our democracy," stated a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With a partial result of 2 to 0 in favor of a conviction for coup d'état, the Brazilian Supreme Court will resume the trial of the former president on Wednesday.

Three out of five judges would form a sufficient majority to convict Bolsonaro, who could face more than 40 years in prison if convicted. The verdict won´t be known until Friday.