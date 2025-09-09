More than 70 killed in Islamist attack in Democratic Republic of Congo

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de septiembre, 2025

At least 71 people were killed by a rebel group on Monday night in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local authorities said Tuesday.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) in 2019, attacked villagers in Ntoyo village in the Bapere sector of North Kivu while they were attending a funeral, sources told AFP on Tuesday.

"At the moment, we have a death toll of 71," said Macaire Sivikunula, head of the Bapere sector. "The victims were surprised at a mourning ceremony in the village of Ntoyo at around 9:00 pm, and most of them were killed with machetes," he added.

Massacre in a church

In late July, members of the ADF killed more than 40 people in a DRC church located in the town of Komanda.

In that attack, the rebels killed 43 people. Among the victims were nine minors. Several people were also seriously wounded.

The Congolese Army denounced the "large-scale massacre" and explained that "some 40 civilians were surprised and killed with machetes and others were seriously wounded."