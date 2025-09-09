Nepal: Protesters set fire to parliament after prime minister's resignation

Fires in government buildings set by protesters in Nepal. AFP .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Hundreds of protesters set fire to Nepal's parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of the prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, after Monday's crackdown on anti-government protests left at least 19 dead.

"Hundreds of people penetrated the parliament premises and set fire to the main building," a spokesman for the House secretariat, Ekram Giri, told AFP.

Videos posted on social media showed a thick plume of smoke enveloping the building, in the heart of the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

Demonstrations began Monday to protest against the government's decision to block social networks and to denounce corruption.

At least 19 people were killed, and according to Amnesty International, police used live ammunition against protesters.

Authorities later lifted the blockade, which went on to affect 26 sites, including Facebook, YouTube, X and LinkedIn, which failed to register with authorities by the deadline.

On Tuesday, despite the curfew, groups of young protesters took to the streets of Kathmandu and rampaged against public buildings and residences of political leaders throughout the day.

Some managed to seize the firearms of policemen tasked with protecting the Singha Durbar government complex, an AFP reporter found.

The prime minister's residence was also set on fire, according to an AFP photographer.

The chief minister announced his resignation at noon "in order to take further steps towards a political solution," he said in a letter to the president.

KP Sharma Oli began his fourth term last year after the Communist Party, to which he belongs, formed a coalition government with the Nepali Congress.