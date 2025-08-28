Mexican Senators come to blows after debate on the US
The fight was between the leader of the ruling party in the Senate, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, and his opposition colleague Alejandro Moreno, who a few days ago verbally confronted each other over accusations of drug trafficking against the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.
Two Mexican senators came to blows this Wednesday after a heated debate over alleged opposition calls for U.S. military intervention against drug cartels.
The fight was between the Senate's ruling party leader, Gerardo Fernandez Noroña, and his opposition colleague Alejandro Moreno, who days earlier also publicly argued over accusations of drug trafficking against Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro.
Moreno, of the minority PRI, denounced Maduro before the Attorney General's Office for alleged ties with Mexican cartels and insinuated that the president is linked to alleged illegal activities of the leftist government. Fernandez Noroña rejected these claims.
From a discussion to a legislative fight
After Wednesday's session, Moreno went up to the rostrum and angrily confronted Noroña for not giving him the floor. He pushed him several times and slapped him in the neck, and threw a man who got in his way to the floor.
The legislative discussion became heated because the broad pro-government majority accused the PRI and the conservative PAN of asking for a US military intervention, which these parties deny.
The left based its accusation on a recent interview of conservative Senator Lilly Tellez with Fox News channel, in which she denounced that the cartels have infiltrated the Mexican Government.
Fernández Noroña later said in a press conference that he will file a complaint against Moreno for injuries and that he will request the removal of his immunity as a legislator.
"The debate can be very hard, it can be very acidic, it can be very strong, today that (opposition legislators) are evidenced of their betrayal to the homeland; they lose their heads because they were exposed" said the legislator.
For his part, Moreno accused Fernández Noroña of initiating the aggression.
"He was the one who initiated the aggression, he did it because he could not shut us up with arguments," he said in a video on his X account.
Two weeks ago, U.S. media assured that President Donald Trump ordered the armed forces to fight Latin American cartels designated as global "terrorist" organizations.