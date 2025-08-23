Venezuelan opposition leader David Smolansky: Maduro receives "as much or more money from drug trafficking than from oil"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan opposition leader David Smolansky about the current situation within Chavismo, after the deployment to the southern Caribbean Sea of three warships by the Administration of President Donald Trump, who ordered this action to combat different drug trafficking groups in Latin America, including the Cartel of the Suns.

"The Cartel of the Suns, led by Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello and Padrino López, has become a crucial enclave of drug trafficking, which no longer only affects Venezuelans, but affects the security of the entire hemisphere. According to the DEA, 24% of the world's cocaine production transits Venezuela with impunity, so the Cartel of the Suns cannot be acting with impunity forever, much less when it is affecting the security of the entire hemisphere. This is a very important deployment that I am sure will tremendously weaken the dictatorship, which today receives as much or more money from drug trafficking than from oil.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.