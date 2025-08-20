Mexico: narcocorrido singer Ernesto Barajas murdered
The artist had received months ago a narcomanta with death threats, allegedly from the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG).
A Mexican regional music singer, whose repertoire included songs dedicated to drug gangs, was shot to death Tuesday in the town of Zapopan in western Mexico.
Ernesto Barajas, a member of the group Enigma Norteño, was found inside a parking lot, authorities said.
Several performers of these songs, known in Mexico as narcocorridos, have been targets of organized crime violence. At the end of May, five members of the group Fugitivo were found murdered.
"From the moment that the death of the aforementioned person became known, the State Prosecutor's Office began the corresponding investigation to clarify the facts," authorities told AFP.
The victim was shot by two men who arrived on a motorcycle and fired several shots at him, according to Zapopan police. Another man was killed in the attack and a woman was injured in the leg.
Ernesto Barajas fue asesinado el día de hoy martes este cantante tenía mucha afinidad al grupo de “Los Chapitos” en su repertorio posee varias canciones dedicas a su líder Iván Archivaldo incluso en el video “Los Placeres de Archivaldo” carga un sombrero con las iniciales “IAG” pic.twitter.com/lSU19VlCce— Equis 727 (@equis727) August 19, 2025
Affinity and links with 'Los Chapitos'
The Enigma Norteño group has four million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Among its repertoire are songs referring to drug trafficking characters such as '¿Van a querer más?', dedicated to Nemesio Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG), one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in Mexico.
Or 'Los Chapitos,' dedicated to the sons of Joaquín Chapo Guzmán, currently in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges by the US justice system.
The 'narcomanta' (narco-banner)
Narcocorridos have generated controversy in Mexico. The group Los Alegres del Barranco was accused of apology for crime at the end of March for having interpreted a composition that praised Oseguera.
Violence continues: six heads found on Mexican highway
Mexican authorities on Tuesday found six human heads abandoned on a highway connecting the states of Puebla and Tlaxcala (central), the prosecutor's office revealed. The finding, unprecedented in that region of Mexico, was reported by motorists and later confirmed by the Tlaxcala prosecutor's office, where the remains were found.
Another skull and more human remains were detected in the city of Colima (west), also reported another police source quoted by local media.
The heads found in Tlaxcala correspond to six men, the prosecutor's office detailed on its social networks, and advanced an investigation to identify those responsible for the act.
🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA🚨— El Popular - Noticias de Puebla (@diarioelpopular) August 20, 2025
Cuatro de las seis cabezas humanas halladas este martes en la carretera Ixtacuixtla-Atotonilco, #Tlaxcala, son de jóvenes reportados como desaparecidos en #Puebla
La Fiscalía de #Tlaxcala ya investiga los hechos
Más detalles:https://t.co/xMWhfHIZPE
According to local media reports, a pamphlet was allegedly found at the site that attributes the beheadings to a settling of scores between gangs dedicated to gas theft. Although in Puebla and Tlaxcala the presence of gangs dedicated to the transfer of drugs and fuel has been detected, both states were previously unaffected by this type of violence.
However, in recent months there have been reports of bodies being found in the border area between the two regions.
Beheadings and more than 480,000 murders
On June 30, 20 bodies were found on a highway in Sinaloa (northwest), five of them decapitated.
In March 2022, six heads and various human remains were also abandoned on the roof of a vehicle on the main avenue of the town of Chilapa (Guerrero state, south).
The findings in Tlaxcala and Colima came last Saturday after a civilian collective searching for missing persons reported the discovery of human remains in a presumed clandestine grave in a cemetery in Tlaquepaque (Jalisco state, west).
According to the group Mothers Seekers of Jalisco, the remains correspond to at least nine people and were tied with ropes and packing tape.
Jalisco is the Mexican state with the highest number of missing persons with almost 16,000, out of a total of about 130,000 cases registered mostly since 2006, when the state declared war on drug cartels. Since then the country has accumulated some 480,000 homicides.