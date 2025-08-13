"We are hurt, but not defeated": leader of Miguel Uribe's party in an interview with Voz News

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Medellín councilman Luis Guillermo Vélez Álvarez about the murder of presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe, who died on Monday after being shot three times in the middle of a rally in the town of Fontibon in the Colombian capital of Bogota on June 7. During the interview, Velez offered his views on this tragedy, as well as on the current political landscape in Colombia.

"The impact of the assassination of Miguel Uribe is devastating. Devastating, first of all, for that family, he leaves a widow with three girls and a boy. His sister is beaten, his sister also lost her mother, remember that Miguel was the son of Diana Turbay, who was murdered almost 30 years ago. So this is a very big tragedy for that poor family that has suffered a lot. [...] We are hurt, but not defeated", commented Vélez, who is part of the Democratic Center, which is the party of which the senator and presidential pre-candidate was also a member.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.