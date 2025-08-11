Miguel Uribe: killed fighting for a country ruled by criminals

11 de agosto, 2025

Miguel Uribe was not just any politician, he was fundamentally a good man, who always stood out for his approachability and decency. Violence raged against his family, his son is the same age he was when his mother was killed by Pablo Escobar, four years old. A heartbreaking tragedy that reflects the history of the country, a Colombia that although it continues to fight has had to endure hard blows and that today continues to see how criminals get away with their crimes.

Since he was a councilman, Miguel Uribe fought very important battles against Gustavo Petro when the former guerrilla fighter, now president, was mayor of Bogota. Then, as a senator he bravely faced a Petro in the presidency. Just a few days before the attack against Miguel, Petro posted on his X account a message assuring that the pre-candidate was not going to succeed in his intentions. Before the attack, Miguel even left a lawsuit against Petro ready to be filed.

The security situation in Colombia has been drastically worsening since Petro became president. Miguel had virtually zero security the day he was shot. Even in such a complicated situation, he was still walking the streets and setting up makeshift platforms to talk to people. He seemed to be the favorite to become the presidential candidate for the Democratic Center.

Investigations suggest that the mastermind of the assassination is José, alias Zarco Aldinever, a member of the "dissidents" of the FARC guerrilla. Strangely, today Gustavo Petro's Minister of Defense has confirmed that Aldinever died in Venezuela, from where he would have planned the attack against Miguel Uribe. The alleged death of the supposed intellectual author seems very convenient for a government that should give results and capture those involved.

What is clear is that in Colombia drug trafficking continues to kill those who get in its way. And what can we expect from Gustavo Petro? The president of Colombia has a responsibility to do something. At least it is clear that not providing sufficient security to the main opposition candidate and also constantly having aggressive rhetoric against the opposition, and particularly singling out Miguel Uribe even in his X account, constitutes a provocation.

Just a couple of days ago Gustavo Petro said that Colombia would support Venezuela in the face of any US "attack" on that country. What kind of president sides with a narco-dictator? A tyrant who has FARC leaders protected in his territory and who plan attacks like the one against Miguel Uribe from that country. What Petro should do, if he really cared about the country and was hurt by the death of Miguel Uribe, is to demand Nicolás Maduro to hand over all the guerrilla criminals that are in Venezuela. Maduro will not do it because they are his colleagues, but Petro will not ask for it either.

The situation of political leaders in Colombia is very difficult. There are no guarantees, there are threats and there is no president to bring order. In addition, many suspect that President Petro himself could be collaborating with drug trafficking factors. The country is full of pain and also concern.

Miguel will remain in the hearts of Colombians as a brave young man, full of love for his country. An optimist who believed, like his mother who was a journalist dedicated to her work, that things can be solved by the right ways. Growing up in a family marked by violence never made him lose the will to fight for Colombia, and the country will continue to have hope as long as there are people like him.