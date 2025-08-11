UK: Government 'lost track' of more than 150,000 immigrants

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de agosto, 2025

The U.K. has lost track of more than 150,000 immigrants who arrived in the country on welfare visas since 2022, revealed The Telegraph.

The government recently admitted that it does not know exactly how many foreign workers, who were hired to cope with the welfare crisis, are still working in the sector.

In addition, The Telegraph also revealed that the Home Office does not even know whether these workers are still in the United Kingdom, as the government does not maintain official data directly linking visa status to continued residence in the country.

Stephen Kinnock, M.P. for Aberafan Maesteg has said that "the department does not hold data that directly links visa status to ongoing employment in adult social care or residence in the United Kingdom over time."

According to the MP, "it is not possible to estimate the number or proportion of individuals who entered the U.K. on a social care work visa and who are still in the U.K. or working in the social care sector."

"Individuals may cease working in the sector for a variety of reasons, for example to return to their country of origin or to switch to another immigration route," he added.

In early 2022, the U.K. added healthcare workers to its skilled worker program. This meant that healthcare workers could reside in the country with a health and healthcare visa if they got a job approved by the Home Office.

In three years, more than 150,000 such visas were issued in the U.K.

In response to the news, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told The Telegraph: "The revelation that the Labour Government has lost track of those who came here on a social care visa is shocking. This is further evidence of Labour chaos."

"They have lost control of our borders. We need to bring the levels of immigration down significantly and swiftly remove anyone who is breaching the conditions of their visa," Philip said.