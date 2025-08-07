Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de agosto, 2025

The forest fire that ignited Tuesday in the mountainous area near Narbonne is the largest recorded in France this summer. Fifteen municipalities in southern France have been affected, and the fire remains active in several sectors.

This Thursday, authorities mobilized several seaplanes to work throughout the day to stabilize the fire that has burned 42,000 acres in just three days.

A 65-year-old woman died at her home in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse and 13 others were injured, including 11 firefighters, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

Prime Minister François Bayrou described the fire as a "catastrophe of unprecedented magnitude."

Authorities have also deployed more than 2,000 troops to assist in firefighting efforts. “The objective is to stabilize the fire,” Christophe Magny, fire chief of the Aude department, told AFP.

After spreading rapidly in the first few days, the fire’s advance has slowed in recent hours, but firefighters warn that strong gusts of wind could cause it to flare up again.

"Our strategy is to act fast and strong before the wind picks up," Aude firefighters said.