Cambodia to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de agosto, 2025

The deputy prime minister of Cambodia, Sun Chanthol, assured that his country will nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the conflict between his country and Thailand, being instrumental in the establishment of a ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters, Chanthol was asked about Trump's work on the conflict and whether he believes he is worthy of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. "Yes," the Cambodian deputy prime minister replied.

"We acknowledge his great efforts for peace," Chanthol added.

Cambodia is not the first country to call for such recognition for the president. In mid-June, Pakistan officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, for his direct and decisive intervention to avert a large-scale armed conflict with India.

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis," the Pakistani administration communicated through X.

Days later, in early July, the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said during a meeting with Trump that had sent a letter to the Nobel Committee to nominate the Republican leader for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The reasons that led Netanyahu to make his decision were the Agreements of Abraham forged during his first presidency and the numerous actions he has taken in the Middle East, which the Israeli leader defined as crucial to achieve peace in this region of the world.