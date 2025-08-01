"President Trump can strike a good deal for the United States and for the Mexican people"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Frontline GR CEO and attorney John Pence about lthe search for a long-term agreement between the Administration of President Donald Trumpand the Mexican government, after the White House decided to postpone for 90 days the increase in tariffs on the neighboring country following a conversation between the Republican leader and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"Although they are kind of of different policies, I believe that President Trump is soon to achieve a deal (agreement) for the United States that puts 'America first' but I don't want to say 'America alone.' I think in these 90 days we're going to have a second chance to get it done. [...] I think President Trump can get a good deal for the United States and for the Mexican people," Pence said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.