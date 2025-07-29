Kremlin voices regret over 'slowdown' in relations with Trump

Published by Santiago Ospital 29 de julio, 2025

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian presidency,said the Kremlin had "taken note" of Donald Trump’s statement on the war in Ukraine on Monday

In a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Republican gave Vladimir Putin an ultimatum of about 10 or 12 days to end the war, shortening a deadline he had set earlier in the month. "There’s no reason to wait… we just don’t see any progress being made," he said at the time.

In his first ultimatum, Trump said that if Russia did not comply with his demands, he would impose secondary tariffs — so called because they affect the trading partners of the targeted country — at a rate of 100%.

After confirming that the message had been heard, Peskov stated that "the SVO [special military operation] continues." He also said Russia remains "committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests."

"Ukraine welcomes President Trump’s efforts"

"Very important words were spoken by President Trump about how the Russian leadership is wasting the world’s time by talking about peace while simultaneously killing people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in response to Trump’s new ultimatum. "Everyone needs peace in international relations and predictability in life. Everyone – except Russia."

"As of now, it is known that in just one past day [since Trump's announcement] – when everyone once again felt a sense of hope that the killing might stop – the Russian army killed 22 people in Ukraine," he continued. "Another 85 people were wounded. Seventy-three Ukrainian cities and villages came under Russian attack."

He also denounced the deliberate targeting of two civilian facilities: a hospital and a prison colony. "Every killing of our people by the Russians, every Russian strike – at a time when a ceasefire could have long been in place, if not for Russia’s refusal – all of this shows that Moscow deserves very harsh, truly painful, and therefore just and effective sanctions pressure," he said.

"Ukraine welcomes President Trump’s efforts and his determination to achieve peace," as well as those of "all the leaders" working for a cessation of hostilities. "Peace is possible. But only when Russia ends the war it itself started and stops tormenting people."