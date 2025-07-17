Belgium: fire destroys Tomorrowland's main stage just two days before the start of the festival

The smoke caused by the fire on the Tomorrowland Festival stage . Tom Goyvaerts/Belgium/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de julio, 2025

A devastating fire consumed the main stage of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, one of the world's most iconic events, just two days before its scheduled opening on Friday.

The incident, which occurred at the De Schorre recreational park in Boom, Belgium, has raised uncertainty about the holding of the 19th edition of the festival, which was expected to bring together more than 400,000 people from more than 200 countries over two consecutive weekends.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” organizers stated, notes CNN.

“We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident,” they added, noting that at the time of the incident there were no attendees, although about 1,000 workers were on site finalizing details of the setup, but all were evacuated without incident.

Images posted on social networks show dense columns of black smoke rising from the venue. The exact causes are still under investigation.

🚨BREAKING: Massive blaze engulfed the main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, set to begin this Friday. pic.twitter.com/TWgMXUi02x — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) July 16, 2025

The main stage was almost completely destroyed, and emergency services, supported by drones and a large firefighting operation, are working to control the flames.

Despite the impact, the organizers confirmed that the "DreamVille" campsite will open this Thursday as planned, and the activities scheduled in Brussels and Antwerp will remain unchanged.

In that line, the organization of the festival pointed out on its website that:

"Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland main stage, our beloved main stage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that DreamVille (camping) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as scheduled and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will go ahead as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). We will communicate further updates and detailed information as soon as possible."

Local police alerted nearby residents, asking them to close doors and windows due to smoke.