China pledges more support for Kremlin during meeting with Lavrov

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de julio, 2025

The president of the Chinese communist regime, Xi Jinping, told Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday that both countries must "strengthen their mutual support," state news agencies reported after a meeting on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Chinese president reiterated that both countries should "implement the important consensus" reached with his Russian counterpart,Vladimir Putin and "strengthen their mutual support in multilateral forums," the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Beijing and Moscow must "unite the countries of the Global South and promote the development of the international order in a fairer and more reasonable direction" said Xi, according to the same source.

For its part, the Russian agency TASS reported that Xi received Lavrov in Beijing, after the Chinese leader held a "general meeting with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

Among the topics discussed was the preparation of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to China to attend an SCO summit, the Kremlin said.

The SCO groups ten countries, including China, Russia, Iran, India and Pakistan. It aims to serve as a counterweight to Western organizations and to strengthen cooperation on political, security and trade issues.

Lavrov arrives in China after receiving support from North Korea

Lavrov met Sunday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss the war in Ukraine, as well as delicate relations with the United States.

The Chinese communist regime has never denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine nor has it called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. However, the Asian giant has indeed frequently called for an end to the fighting, while it accuses the Westof prolonging the war by providing armaments to Kiev.

The Russian foreign minister landed in China after his visit to North Korea, where he received assurances of support in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea is "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all measures taken by the Russian leadership to address the Ukrainian crisis at the root," said the North Korean regime's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).