Trump and Netanyahu revealed details about negotiations with Iran and possible relocation of Palestinians after their meeting at the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump held a meeting Monday at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which they revealed details about negotiations with Iran and about the possibility that several Arab countries could take in Palestinians from Gaza. The meeting between the two leaders represented the first face-to-face meeting since the armed conflict with Iran, which lasted 12 days and culminated with the weakening of the Iranian nuclear program.

On negotiations with Tehran, Trump said that while his administration expects to hold talks with Iran later in the week and is "all for" a lasting peace with that nation, he warned of being "ready, willing and able" to strike if the Islamic regime should ever again pose a threat against the United States. "I think Iran wants to meet. I think they want to make peace and I’m all for it. Now, if that’s not the case, we are ready, willing, and able. But I don’t think we’re going to have to be," Trump told reporters during a joint appearance with Netanyahu. Asked whether he believed the armed conflict between Israel and Iran was finally over, Trump said, "I will tell you that in my view, I hope it’s over."

On Hamas and the Palestinians

At another point in the press appearance, Netanyahu revealed that both Jerusalem and Washington were "getting close to finding several countries" that would be fully willing to receive Palestinians who wish to leave the Gaza Strip. Asked whether Trump's plan to take control of Gaza and relocate its population was still on the table, the Israeli leader replied, "I think President Trump had a brilliant vision. It’s called free choice. If people want to stay, they can stay; but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave. We’re working with the United States very closely [to] find countries that will… give the Palestinians a better future."

Shortly before the meeting began, Trump remarked that negotiations with Hamas to end the war in Gaza were going "very well." Similarly, the Republican leader said he felt confident that Hamas would be willing to end the conflict. "They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire." Even when asked what was preventing a Gaza peace deal, Trump noted, "I don't think there is a hold-up. I think things are going along very well."

Nobel Prize for Trump

At one point during their meeting, Netanyahu stated that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate the Republican leader for the Peace Prize, due to the Abraham Accords forged during his first presidency and the numerous actions he has taken in the Middle East.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security. The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities. But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," Netanyahu said.