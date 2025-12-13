'Now we're starting by land': Trump announces that ground attacks against narco-terrorists will soon begin and will not be limited to Venezuela

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States is ready to initiate ground attacks against narco-terrorist organizations in the region, including and not limited to those linked to the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, in what represents a more aggressive phase of the U.S. offensive against drug trafficking in the region, especially in the Caribbean Sea.

The president told the press that these operations will not be limited exclusively to Venezuelan territory and will target criminal networks responsible for drug trafficking to the U.S.

“Now we’re starting by land, and by land is a lot easier, and that’s going to start happening,” Trump said from the White House, suggesting that actions against narco-terrorists are imminent.

The president avoided offering operational details and refused to confirm whether Washington, in addition to curbing drug trafficking groups, will move forward with new seizures of Venezuelan oil assets, considering that revealing that kind of information "would not be very smart" or strategic.

In that sense, the president clarified that the target is not a particular country, such as Venezuela, but "on horrible people that are bringing in drugs and killing our people," expanding the scope of the offensive beyond Venezuelan borders.

#AHORA | Trump sobre los bombardeos contra el narcoterrorismo en Venezuela:



“Ahora vamos por tierra, por tierra es mucho más fácil. Esto va a empezar a suceder”.



pic.twitter.com/S7k27zQruo — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) December 12, 2025

#AHORA | Trump:



“No se trata solo de bombardeos de tierra en Venezuela. Se trata de bombardeos de tierra contra gente horrible que trae drogas y mata a nuestro pueblo”.



pic.twitter.com/Tau513WuRJ — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) December 12, 2025

Trump's toughening rhetoric comes amid increasing pressure from Washington on Maduro and his entourage. In recent weeks, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions against members of the chavista dictator's family and business circle, as well as against ships accused of transporting Venezuelan oil in violation of international restrictions.

In addition, the United States recently intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, a clear sign that maritime and financial control will continue to intensify amid the mega anti-narcotics operation in the Caribbean Sea, which has left more than 20 vessels sunk and more than 80 people dead.

Until now, the Trump administration's strategy has relied mainly on economic sanctions against Maduro, diplomatic isolation and naval operations in the Caribbean. The explicit reference to ground attacks would mark a turning point and significantly raise the level of confrontation with Caracas, by introducing the possibility of direct actions on the ground against organizations qualified by Washington as narco-terrorists, like Cartel de los Soles or Tren de Aragua, both groups linked to the Maduro regime.