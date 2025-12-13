Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero on the escape of María Corina Machado: "It was an operation supported by the United States"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de diciembre, 2025

On Voz News, Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander, Jesús Romero, Jesús Romero, who is a retired Lieutenant Commander of the U.S. Navy.Jesus Romero, about everything related to Operation Golden Dynamite, in which the departure of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado from her country, to eventually head to the Norwegian capital of Oslo to receive her Nobel Peace Prize.

"That operation did not happen just in two or four days of planning, this is an operation that is of great depth and here there are obviously different pieces to be able to remove Maria Corina Machado. [...] This company to be able to carry out this type of operation needs a lot of planning inside and outside Venezuela. And despite the fact that they say they did not receive support from the United States, andor I can tell you that there was some kind of supportto be able to get Maria Corina out safely," said Romero.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.