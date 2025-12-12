Former CIA agent describes María Corina Machado’s exit from Venezuela as ‘a perfect operation that took two months to plan’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former CIA agent Rick de la Torre on the newscast about the rescue operation that enabled Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado to leave the country and travel to Norway, where she received the Nobel Peace Prize.

"It was a perfect operation, they managed to do something very difficult as it was to move a very well known person in her country and take her abroad. It took two months to plan, it's that way of studying every variable and maintaining a control system that in the end led to a successful operation. The return is much more difficult, especially now that the Venezuelan regime is on alert," said de la Torre.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.