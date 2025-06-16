UK: Man charged with abusing and murdering baby he was trying to adopt

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de junio, 2025

Two men appeared before a UK court for their alleged involvement in the death and abuse of a 13-month-old baby they were seeking to adopt. They are Jamie Varley, 36, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, both residents of Grimsargh, near Preston. The events occurred between March and July 2023 in Blackpool.

An adoption proceeding under investigation

According to authorities, Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley were in the process of adopting the minor, Preston Davey, when the alleged abuse began. On July 27, 2023, the baby was taken unconscious to Victoria Hospital in Blackpool. Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

From that point, Lancashire Police opened an investigation that led to multiple formal charges against both men. The charges they face relate directly to the period during which they had custody of the child.

Multiple felony charges

Jamie Varley faces a long list of charges, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of assault by penetration of a minor, five counts of child cruelty, serious injury, and sexual assault on a minor. In addition, he is charged with offenses related to child abuse material: 10 counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, one count of distributing such images, two counts of possession of indecent pseudo-images and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

For his part, McGowan-Fazakerley is charged with permitting the death of the minor, child cruelty, and sexual assault of a child.

Initial hearing and upcoming arraignment

Both appeared in Preston Crown Court this week, where they spoke only to confirm their names. During the hearing, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, Judge Robert Altham welcomed the child's relatives who attended from the public gallery. One woman wept at the sight of the defendants, while police officers were also present.

The two men were remanded in custody and are expected to return to court on October 13 for a hearing at which they must plead guilty or not guilty.