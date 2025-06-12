Spain: EU and UK agree to remove Gibraltar border fence

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de junio, 2025

The UK government and the European Union (EU) reached an agreement to remove the border fence separating Gibraltar—the British enclave—and Spain, thus allowing the free movement of people and goods.

The agreement was signed at a meeting held by representatives of the EU, Spain, the UK and Gibraltar. All involved agreed that this deal is "historic."

"A truly historic milestone: an EU-UK political agreement on the future relationship concerning Gibraltar. This agreement benefits everyone, and will bring legal certainty and confidence to people and businesses across the region," said Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade.

On Spain's side, the one in charge of launching the negotiations was its foreign minister. José Manuel Albares simply pointed out that the pact "structures a new model of coexistence," while his British counterpart, David Lammy, affirmed that they have achieved "a practical solution which safeguards sovereignty, jobs and growth" in Gibraltar.

Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar's top leader, wrote an article in The Telegraph in which he explained that the negotiations have been "a relentless, exhausting endeavour" and stressed that "he has not ceded authority" of the territory.

From Brussels, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen lauded the agreement. "I welcome the conclusion of the talks on the future EU-UK agreement on Gibraltar," she said.

What does the agreement consist of?

The agreement, which is awaiting ratification, provides for "the removal of all physical barriers, checks and controls on people and goods moving between Spain and Gibraltar," as the authorities reported after the meeting.

In this way, Gibraltar would be linked to the Schengen area, the EU single market and the customs union, with the aim of bringing "confidence and legal certainty to the lives and well-being of the people of the whole region" and "promoting close and constructive relations between the Gibraltar and Spanish authorities."

About 15,000 people, mostly Spaniards, cross the border every day to work in Gibraltar.

Spain ceded Gibraltar to the British Crown in 1713 as part of the Treaty of Utrecht, but has never stopped claiming sovereignty over the territory, which generates recurrent tensions between Madrid and London.