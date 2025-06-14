Iran threatens ‘stronger’ response if Israel continues to attack

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de junio, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened Israel with a "stronger and more forceful" response if the Israeli government continues its offensive against Tehran.

"The continuation of the Zionist aggression will provoke a stronger and more forceful response from the Iranian military," Pezeshkian said, in remarks picked up by AFP.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue its strikes, noting that it will carry it out on "all sites of the Iranian regime."

"We will strike every site and every target belonging to the ayatollah regime. We will inflict a real blow to their nuclear program," Netanyahu said.

The airstrikes perpetrated by the Iranian regime on Israel, which have left four dead and dozens wounded so far, slightly injured the Croatian consul and his wife, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said.

"I am shocked by the news that our consul and his wife were injured in the attack on Tel Aviv. The building where they live was hit. I spoke with them and fortunately their injuries are minor," the Croatian official specified.

Negotiations on the nuclear program

After the U.S. aided Israel in its offensive against the Iranian regime, President Pezeshkian said that, in this way, Washington has shown its "lack of honesty" at a time when they are negotiating on the nuclear program.

"The Zionist regime's coordination with the United States in its aggression against Iranian territory, in the midst of negotiations, reveals dishonesty," the Iranian president stressed.