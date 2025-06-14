U.S. helped Israel shoot down several Iranian missiles

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de junio, 2025

The Associated Press (AP) news agency revealed that the United States helped Israel to shoot down ballistic missiles launched by Iran on Friday, using its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) defense systems and a Navy destroyer that had previously been deployed in the Mediterranean Sea. The media detailed that U.S. officials, who did not reveal their identities, explained that the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner is located in the east of said sea, adding without giving an exact specification that it managed to shoot down several of the missiles that were aimed at the Jewish nation.

The officials also told the news agency that the U.S. Navy recently ordered another destroyer to move into the region to be fully available in case the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump deems it necessary to execute different types of operations. Similarly, officials explained that a U.S. fighter jets would currently be patrolling Middle Eastern airspace to protect both their facilities and personnel, adding that air bases in the region were taking extra security precautions.

A unilateral action

The Iranian strikes come less than a day after the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to execute an offensive operation against several nuclear plants, considering that the advances recently achieved by the Iranian regime represented a genuine threat to its national security. CNN had already revealed a couple of weeks ago that the Trump Administration had received information that Israel was planning to take this step against the Persian nation, a fact before which members of the White House would have expressed a resounding rejection, given the negotiations that the Republican president has been establishing with Iranian officials to reach a nuclear agreement.

A few minutes after the attacks perpetrated by Israel on Iranian soil, the Trump Administration pointed out that the United States was not part of the operation. The very same Secretary of State of the Republican leader, Marco Rubio, publicly pointed out that the Israeli government would have acted unilaterally.