CBS: US informed that Israel is ready to attack Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de junio, 2025

CBS News reported Wednesday that U.S. officials have been informed the Israeli government is prepared to carry out an operation against Iran. In response, the Trump administration anticipates possible retaliation from Tehran against several U.S. targets in Iraq. The outlet also revealed that this concern is behind the White House's recommendation for U.S. citizens in the region to leave countries like Iraq as soon as possible.

According to CBS News, a U.S. Defense Department official stated that the State Department ordered the immediate departure of non-essential government personnel from Iraq due to “heightened regional tensions.” Meanwhile, the Pentagon authorized family members of U.S. military personnel in the region to voluntarily leave the Middle East.

While CBS did not provide details on the timing or specifics of the Israeli operation against Iran, it is expected to be a large-scale strike targeting the country's nuclear facilities. Just a few weeks ago, CNN reported that U.S. intelligence sources had revealed Israel was preparing to carry out the offensive—without Washington’s approval.

An awkward agreement

The potential attack on Iran comes as the Trump administration continues efforts to reach an agreement with the Iranian regime to limit the country’s nuclear program. This push follows reports from multiple international monitoring bodies confirming that Tehran has continued enriching uranium to levels nearing those required for nuclear weapons production. While President Trump has publicly stated he will not accept any level of uranium enrichment by Iran, leaders of the Shiite regime have made it clear they will not agree to such terms under any circumstances.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed deep skepticism that Iran would honor any agreement reached with the White House. In fact, President Trump stated publicly in May that he had asked Netanyahu not to launch an attack on Iran while the U.S. was still pursuing a deal with the regime in Tehran. “I told him it would be inappropriate to do that right now because we’re very close to a solution,” Trump said.