Kosovo agrees to take in 50 immigrants deported by the Trump Administration

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de junio, 2025

The Government of Kosovo agreed with the White House to temporarily take in about 50 immigrants deported by the Trump Administration each year by considering that it can serve as a source of income for them.

Kosovo - which is one of the poorest European countries whose economy depends, in large part, on foreign aid - made this decision on the grounds that it can be a source of income.

"The government has expressed its readiness to participate, with the opportunity to select individuals from a proposed pool, provided they meet specific criteria related to the rule of law and public order," Kosovar officials said, in statements collected by Reuters.

A few days ago, the Trump Administration asked countries in the Balkan region - to which Kosovo, Serbia or Croatia, among others, belong - to agree to take in illegal immigrants.

According to reportst from Bloomberg, the request was relayed by the State Department's (DOS) offices spread across those nations.

An anonymous DOS spokesman commented on Fox News that the Trump Administration "is grateful" that Kosovo offered to "receive third-country nationals expelled from the United States and facilitate the safe return of those foreign nationals to their home countries."