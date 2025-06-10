Putin arrests one of the last remaining opposition politicians in Russia for criticizing the war in Ukraine
Lev Shlosberg described the war, which began after the invasion of Ukraine, as a game of "bloody chess."
Lev Shlosberg (61), a political opponent of Vladimir Putin's government in Russia, was arrested on Tuesday after criticizing the war in Ukraine and calling for an end to hostilities.
The opposition politician called the war conflict, which began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a game of "bloody chess," said the Yabloko party, a self-described socioliberal party in which Shlosberg is a leading figure.
The comment was made by Shlosberg during a debate last January.
On that occasion, reported Reuters, he expressed, "First we must stop killing people." He added: "If we achieve peace, we will regain freedom."
Yabloko further noted that Russian authorities raided the party's home and office in the city of Pskov, close to the Estonian border.
Shlosberg was placed in pretrial detention. The court hearing will be held next Wednesday, Yabloko added.
Shlosberg could face up to five years in prison
If convicted, Shlosberg could face up to five years in prison.
Reuters indicated that Shlosberg is one of the few opposition politicians remaining in the country, as dozens of other prominent regime critics have fled Russia.
Alexei Navalny, the most prominent domestic opponent of President Vladimir Putin, died suddenly in February 2024 in a penal colony in the Arctic, specifically in the IK-3 prison in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets region, Russia.
The other cases against Shlosberg
In addition, the opposition politician faces trial for allegedly violating the 'foreign agents' law, which requires any person or organization receiving any support from outside Russia or deemed to be under foreign influence to register as a "foreign agent."