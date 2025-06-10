Putin arrests one of the last remaining opposition politicians in Russia for criticizing the war in Ukraine

Published by Leandro Fleischer 10 de junio, 2025

Lev Shlosberg (61), a political opponent of Vladimir Putin's government in Russia, was arrested on Tuesday after criticizing the war in Ukraine and calling for an end to hostilities.

The opposition politician called the war conflict, which began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a game of "bloody chess," said the Yabloko party, a self-described socioliberal party in which Shlosberg is a leading figure.

The comment was made by Shlosberg during a debate last January.

On that occasion, reported Reuters, he expressed, "First we must stop killing people." He added: "If we achieve peace, we will regain freedom."

Yabloko further noted that Russian authorities raided the party's home and office in the city of Pskov, close to the Estonian border.

Shlosberg was placed in pretrial detention. The court hearing will be held next Wednesday, Yabloko added.

Shlosberg could face up to five years in prison



If convicted, Shlosberg could face up to five years in prison.

Reuters indicated that Shlosberg is one of the few opposition politicians remaining in the country, as dozens of other prominent regime critics have fled Russia.

Alexei Navalny, the most prominent domestic opponent of President Vladimir Putin, died suddenly in February 2024 in a penal colony in the Arctic, specifically in the IK-3 prison in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets region, Russia.