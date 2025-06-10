Taiwan accuses four former members of ruling party of spying for China

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de junio, 2025

Taiwanese prosecutors on Tuesday charged four people, including a former employee of President Lai Ching-te's office, with violating national security after allegedly spying for China.

The four defendants were among a group of five people expelled last month from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The fifth person is under investigation, the prosecutor's office told AFP.

The four individuals have been charged with violating the Law on the Protection of Classified National Security Information after they allegedly shared state secrets with Beijing, the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The individuals are also charged with money laundering.

According to prosecutors, the espionage occurred over a "long period," included the exchange of "important and sensitive diplomatic information" and caused "significant damage to national security."

Prosecutors have sought prison sentences ranging from five to more than 18 years and forfeiture of more than $277,000 in illicit proceeds.

Who are the defendants?

In a press release, reported by the Central News Agency (CNA), the prosecution reported that it had charged Huang Chu-jung and Chiu Shih-yuan for disclosing or delivering classified national security information to China; disclosing, delivering or transmitting confidential information for official use to China; and money laundering.

Also, Huang is charged with transmitting information to China "through a specific messaging application" and "creating a criminal organization" for Beijing.

Among the other defendants is a person surnamed Ho, who according to the CNA was an aide to the head of the National Security Council, Joseph Wu, when he was foreign minister.

Huang and Ho have denied the allegations against them, according to the prosecution.

The other two defendants, including the person who had worked for Lai when he was vice president and then president, have confessed.