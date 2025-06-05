Italy: Meloni strikes hard blow against squatting and protests with mega security decree approved by Senate

Published by Agustina Blanco 5 de junio, 2025

The Italian government, led by the president of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, has implemented a new security decree that introduces tough measures against squatting, among other provisions.

Approved by the Italian Senate on Thursday with 109 votes in favor, 69 against and one abstention, the decree strengthens laws against "okupas" and establishes emergency procedures for evictions, according to notes from La Razón.

New crimes in the Penal Code



The decree introduces 14 new offenses in the Italian Penal Code, highlighting the crime of "arbitrary occupation of a property intended as another's domicile," typified in the new article 634-bis.

This crime carries prison sentences ranging from two to seven years, a significant hardening compared to the previous legislation. In addition, an emergency procedure is established that allows the authorities to act immediately to release occupied real estate, provided that the conditions of usurpation defined in the law are met.

On his X account, Meloni noted:

"With the final approval of the Security Decree in the Senate, the Government takes a decisive step to strengthen the protection of citizens, of the most vulnerable groups and of our men and women in uniform. We intervene with determination against squatting, accelerating evictions and protecting families, the elderly and honest homeowners, too often abandoned in the face of intolerable injustices. We fight against scams against the elderly, a vile phenomenon that affects those who most deserve respect and protection. Finally, let us strengthen the tools available to police forces, to defend those who defend citizens every day. Legality and security are pillars of freedom. And we will continue to defend them with determination."

The aim of these measures, according to the Meloni government, is to protect property owners who, for years, have faced illegal occupations without effective tutelage by the State. The regulation seeks to guarantee the prompt return of properties to their rightful owners and to punish illegal activities more severely.

Objectives of the decree



However, Meloni's security decree not only focuses on squatting, but also addresses other issues, such as tougher penalties for terrorism-related crimes and the protection of security forces.

The Italian leader has defended these reforms as a necessary step to strengthen legality and security in Italy.