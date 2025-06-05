Giovanni Brusca, Judge Falcone's assassin, is released from jail

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de junio, 2025

Giovanni Brusca, one of the most feared bosses of Cosa Nostra, has been released after serving his sentence. Known for his ruthless violence, the Sicilian Mafia leader spent 25 years in prison followed by four years on parole.

Brusca was convicted, among other crimes, for the 1992 murder of the renowned Sicilian anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone. The court established that Brusca was the individual who remotely triggered the bomb that destroyed Falcone’s car near Palermo, killing the judge, his wife, and three bodyguards.

Brusca initially received life imprisonment, but his sentence was reduced for cooperating with justice, thanks to a law promoted by Falcone himself, so that “after having served the four years of probation, he is now a free man,” judicial sources confirmed to EFE.

“It is news that pains me, but that is the law—a law my brother wanted and that, therefore, must be respected,” said Maria Falcone, sister of the famously murdered judge, upon hearing the news.