Ukraine and Russia to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war this weekend

Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia will exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, 500 prisoners from each side, this weekend, following recent talks in Istanbul.

"The Russian side has passed on information that this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, they will be able to transfer 500 people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Kiev, including AFP. "Ukraine is ready to do the same."

Zelensky also reiterated that he is "ready" to hold a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are ready for such a meeting at any time," he said at the press conference.

He further accused Russia of engaging in talks with Kiev merely to appease the U.S. president and to "delay" the imposition of new American sanctions.

Regarding the latest negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul, he stated that continuing them with the current delegations "would not make sense."

"Continuing diplomatic meetings in Istanbul at a level that does not allow to solve anything does not make sense," he said. So far, two rounds of negotiations have been held the Turkish city.

Russia must be "forced" to accept diplomacy

During a video conference with NATO leaders, Zelensky said Russia must be "forced" to accept diplomacy.

Russia "must be forced to diplomacy. We need a ceasefire. We need real peace," Zelensky said, adding that "we must not allow Russia to blur reality or mislead the world."