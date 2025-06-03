Bolivia: Protests intensify in the midst of the country's worst economic crisis

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de junio, 2025

Bolivians continue to protest. For several days, demonstrations have been happening across the Andean country due to the economic and political crisis that Bolivia is experiencing. The marchers are protesting the shortage of fuel and dollars and the increase in food prices.

According to local media reports, various political movements insist that the country keep protesting until current President Luis Arce resigns. In that sense, the newspaper Opinión explained that the transportation sector, one of the strongest in Bolivia, announced blockades as of this Tuesday. However, some leaders of the central axis of the country said they would not abide by the measure.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Edmundo Novillo did not rule out military presence to maintain order in the face of possible acts of violence in blockades that have been called by former socialist President Evo Morales.

"Our actions will always be within the constitutional framework; we are obligated to guarantee internal order through the police. Our military also has powers and authority in the event of unrest or a situation that endangers the lives of citizens, the community, and the functioning of institutions. This will be the case in extreme cases," maintained Novillo.