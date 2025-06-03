Argentina: Cristina Fernández de Kirchner announces her candidacy for Buenos Aires legislature

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de junio, 2025

Argentina's leftist former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (2007-2015) announced her candidacy for provincial legislator in Buenos Aires for the September local elections. She confirmed her candidacy during a television interview.

"I am going to be a candidate, as I had already said in several meetings (in private)," Kirchner told local channel C5N, and stressed the importance of the provincial elections for the opposition party she leads and which is the main opposition force to the current president, Javier Milei.

Kirchner will be a candidate for the third electoral section, which includes 19 municipalities of the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, a Peronist stronghold that the political leader seeks to mobilize with a view to the mid-term national legislative elections to be held in October.

"Does anyone conceive that if Peronism doesn't do well in September, in the bastion of Peronism, we can do well in October?" asked Kirchner, 72, who also served as vice president under former President Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023).

The province of Buenos Aires, with 307,571 km2 and more than 17.5 million inhabitants, is Argentina's most populous and politically relevant region.

If elected, Kirchner will obtain parliamentary immunity, which could protect her from ongoing court cases, such as the Vialidad case, where she was sentenced in two instances to six years in prison and political disqualification for life for "fraudulent administration" in the awarding of road works during her presidency.