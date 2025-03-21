Trump administration sanctions Argentina's former president, her family and other Argentine officials for corruption

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de marzo, 2025

The Trump administration, via Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced sanctions Friday against former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and former Planning Minister Julio De Vido for their involvement in acts of corruption, banning them from entering the United States.

This measure, which is also extended to Kirchner's children, Máximo and Florencia, and De Vido's immediate family members, marks a milestone as it is the first time that a U.S. government has sanctioned a former Argentine president for corruption cases.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the measure through his X account and justified the decision in an official statement:

Today, I announced the designation under Section 7031(c) of former President of Argentina, Cristina Elisabet Fernandez de Kirchner, and former Argentine Minister of Planning, Julio Miguel De Vido, for their involvement in significant corruption during their time in public office.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 21, 2025

“Today, I am announcing the designation of Cristina Elisabet Fernandez de Kirchner (“CFK”), former president of Argentina, and Julio Miguel De Vido (“De Vido”), former Minister of Planning of Argentina, for their involvement in significant corruption during their time in public office. This action renders CFK, De Vido, and their immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States.”

Rubio added that “CFK and De Vido abused their positions by orchestrating and financially benefitting from multiple bribery schemes involving public works contracts, resulting in millions of dollars stolen from the Argentine government. Multiple courts have convicted CFK and De Vido for corruption, undermining the Argentine people’s and investors’ confidence in Argentina’s future.”

In addition, the statement emphasizes that "the United States will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain. These designations reaffirm our commitment to counter global corruption, including at the highest levels of government.”

The sanction was advanced to Argentine newspaper La Nación by a senior State Department source, who stressed that the move reflects the determination of Rubio and the Trump administration "to hold the corrupt in Latin America accountable."

The secretary of state's action falls under Section 7031(c) of the State Department, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2024, which requires the secretary of state to designate foreign officials and their immediate family members when there is credible evidence of their involvement in significant acts of corruption or serious human rights violations.

The State Department notified the government of Javier Milei, current president of the Republic of Argentina, of the sanctions, which prevent Kirchner, De Vido and their immediate family members from entering U.S. territory.

The measure, promoted by the Republican administration, adds to a list of precedents in the region, where ex-presidents such as Horacio Cartes of Paraguay, Ricardo Martinelli of Panama and Rafael Correa of Ecuador, along with his Vice President Jorge Glas, were also sanctioned during Joe Biden's administration.

However, despite pressure from Republicans in Congress, the Biden administration never took action against Kirchner while he was vice president under the presidency of Alberto Fernández.

Cristina Kirchner had long been in the crosshairs of figures such as Rubio and Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who insistently called for sanctions against her for her multiple legal cases in Argentina.

Cruz, in fact, was the first to formally request these measures in a letter sent in mid-2022 to then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Democratic administration, a request that did not prosper at the time.

The sanctions represent a new chapter in tensions between the United States and Latin American political figures singled out for corruption, and underline the Trump Administration's focus on using diplomatic tools to pressure leaders accused of malfeasance.

For Kirchner and De Vido, both of whom have been convicted by Argentine courts, this decision not only limits their international mobility, but also sends a clear message about Washington's stance on corruption in the region.