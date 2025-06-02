Italy: Mount Etna erupts

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de junio, 2025

Mount Etna, located on the island of Sicily (Italy) and one of the world's most illustrious volcanoes, erupted early Monday morning local time.

Italian authorities pinpointed the eruption in the Southeast Crater, one of Etna's most active in recent years.

It was the Catania Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology—which is in charge of monitoring Etna's activity—that gave notice of the eruption.

In a video that went viral on social networks, a group of people walking on Etna running to flee from the eruption can be seen.

In another video you can see the column of smoke fruit of the eruption from the city of Catania.

Throughout history there have been several eruptions of Etna. The most destructive on record occurred on March 8, 1669, when an estimated 20,000 people died. The latest was recorded in July last year.