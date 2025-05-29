China sends heavy bombers to islands in territorial dispute

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de mayo, 2025

Satellite images revealed that China sent two of its recently upgraded H-6 bombers to a disputed island in the South China Sea.

The photographs, taken by Maxar Technologies and released by The Telegraph, show the two aircraft on an airstrip on Woody Island in the Paracel archipelago on May 19.

Similarly, it was learned that the long-range bombers, whose design dates back to the 1950s and was inspired by Soviet-era aircraft, have been upgraded with modern technology and are now capable of carrying weaponry, including hypersonic and nuclear missiles.

It is the first time the two aircraft have been used to carry weapons such as hypersonic and nuclear missiles.

This is the first time they have been on the island. They are considered China's most sophisticated bombers.

"The photographs also show two Y-20 transport aircraft and a KJ-500 early warning plane around Woody Island on the same day. The KJ-500 is believed to be vital to China’s ability to carry out increasingly complex air and sea operations," highlighted The Telegraph.

Located at a distance of approximately 220 miles from China and 250 miles from Vietnam, the Paracel Islands are about the same distance from both countries. For a long time, this archipelago has been a source of dispute between China and Vietnam, as both claim sovereignty over it.