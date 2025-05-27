EU investigates four pornography platforms for risks to minors

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) The European Union (EU) announced Tuesday the launch of an investigation against four digital pornography platforms on suspicion of violating existing rules on protection of minors.

In a statement, the European Commission (EC), the executive arm of the EU, reported that the investigation into Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos focuses "on risks to the protection of minors," including the absence of effective age verification measures.

A check earlier Tuesday by AFP showed that on all four platforms it was only necessary to affirm an age over 18 to access content, without any verification.

In a preliminary analysis, the commission concluded that those platforms had not implemented "appropriate and proportionate measures" that ensure a high level of safety for minors.

"Online platforms must ensure that the rights and interests of children are central to the design and operation of their services," the commission said its note.

Henna Virkkunen, European Commissioner for Technological Sovereignty, argued that the Commission is determined "to tackle any potential harm to young online users."

"The online space must be a safe environment for children to learn and connect. Our priority is to protect minors and enable them to navigate safely online," he said.