Kennedy Jr. will travel to Argentina on May 25 to meet with Milei and strengthen ties with his government

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de mayo, 2025

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will travel on May 25 to Argentina for a two-day visit in which he will meet with Argentine President Javier Milei, as well as with Minister of Health Mario Lugones, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and Minister of Deregulation Federico Sturzenegger. In a statement, HHS detailed that its secretary expects to discuss numerous key health priorities, including not only the advancement of MAHA goals, but also the future of global health collaboration and healthcare reform and deregulation.

According to the announcement by the Trump administration, the meeting with Milei will take place on May 26 at the Casa Rosada, with Lugones also present. In another statement, the Argentine embassy in the United States highlighted that both Milei's and Trump's presidencies have a strong emphasis on health matters, since the two administrations not only categorically reject the World Health Organization (WHO) as a multilateral space, but also intend to move forward with deregulations in different areas within the industry.

A parallel meeting to the WHO summit

Regarding Kennedy Jr.'s visit, several Argentine media reports highlighted that the Trump administration official will arrive in the South American country to also discuss bilateral collaboration and continue a regional cooperation agenda. Likewise, both Kennedy Jr. and the Milei government will touch on other topics of interest, such as the use of scientific evidence in medicine, citizen health policy and food policies. The meeting with Lugones will be the second between the two officials, after they recently held the first virtually in which they discussed different topics in the area of health.

Kennedy Jr.'s visit to Argentina takes place at the same time as the WHO summit is being held in Geneva. The Trump and Milei governments have repeatedly expressed their rejection of the existence of said organization, considering it a clear deviation from the fundamental ideals that gave rise to the United Nations.