Germany: Woman stabs at least 12 people in Hamburg's Central Station

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de mayo, 2025

A 37-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing several people at Hamburg Central Station, one of Germany's busiest, leaving at least 12 injured.

The attack occurred at around 6 p.m. on tracks 13 and 14, at a time of high passenger traffic, coinciding with the start of the Pentecost school vacations.

According to a spokesman for the city's fire department, quoted by Reuters, three of the victims are in critical condition, three have serious injuries and six have minor injuries.

However, the Hamburg Police clarified that there are still no definitive figures on the number of injured, although it noted that several people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bei der festgenommenen Person handelt es sich um eine 39-jährige Frau. Aufgrund der bisherigen Erkenntnisse gehen wir davon aus, dass sie allein gehandelt hat. Die Ermittlungen zu den Hintergründen laufen auf Hochtouren. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

In addition, the Police reported through its X account that, according to initial investigations, the assailant acted alone, and the motives for the attack are still unknown.

"The background investigation is in full swing," said authorities, who are maintaining a major police operation at the station.

Victims are being cared for, and an extensive police operation has been deployed in the port city.

Alarming figures

This attack adds to a string of violent incidents involving knives in Germany in recent months.

According to official figures from the German Police, 29,014 cases of assaults with knives or razors were recorded in 2024, with a daily average of 79 attacks.

Recently, a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in an attack at a school in Berlin, and last Sunday, four people were stabbed in a bar in Bielefeld.

Since last year, Germany has banned the carrying of bladed weapons in public spaces, including train stations, public transportation and events such as concerts, in an effort to curb such violence.

Authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances and motivations of the attack in Hamburg, while the station remains under strict police surveillance.