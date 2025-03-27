Voz media US Voz.us
At least five injured in stabbing in Amsterdam

Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the incident. Authorities have deployed a security cordon around the scene, located near the central Dam Square.

Location of the attack in Amsterdam

Location of the attack in AmsterdamScreenshot Youtube AFP.

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

Five people were injured Thursday in Amsterdam in a stabbing. Police announced that a suspect was arrested.

Authorities established a security perimeter around the incident scene, located near the central Dam Square.

"We currently have no information on the cause or motive of the stabbing incident. This is part of our investigation," police said in a statement obtained by AFP.

There was no immediate information about the condition of the injured.

Early images from local news agency ANP showed one person on a stretcher being lifted into an ambulance.

Authorities helping the victims

A medical aid helicopter landed at Dam Square to assist the victims, while police vans and ambulances were also on the scene.

This is a developing news story. 

