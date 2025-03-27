At least five injured in stabbing in Amsterdam
Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the incident. Authorities have deployed a security cordon around the scene, located near the central Dam Square.
Five people were injured Thursday in Amsterdam in a stabbing. Police announced that a suspect was arrested.
Authorities established a security perimeter around the incident scene, located near the central Dam Square.
"We currently have no information on the cause or motive of the stabbing incident. This is part of our investigation," police said in a statement obtained by AFP.
There was no immediate information about the condition of the injured.
Early images from local news agency ANP showed one person on a stretcher being lifted into an ambulance.
