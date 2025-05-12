Russia-Ukraine war: the EU calls for a 30-day ceasefire and the Kremlin responds: 'It is unacceptable'

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de mayo, 2025

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called for a 30-day ceasefire in the war between Ukraine and Russia as a precondition for scheduling peace talks to end the conflict, now in its fourth year.

Kallas, following a meeting in London with the leaders of Weimar+ diplomacy — an alliance comprising the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, and the European Commission (EC) — conveyed the joint message they had agreed upon.

"In London today to meet Foreign Ministers of the Weimar+ format. Together, we stressed that Russia must agree a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine immediately to pave the way for talks on lasting peace. Putin should stop playing games and get serious about engaging in peace talks," Kallas said.

"If there is no cease-fire, there can be no talks under fire. It takes two to wish for peace. It only takes one to desire war. And we see that Russia clearly wants war," the head of European diplomacy added.

Russia: It is "unacceptable"

These statements follow an ultimatum issued by Ukraine, the EU, and the United States, demanding that Russia accept a 'full and unconditional' 30-day truce or face the threat of new, "massive" sanctions.

In response to the ultimatum, the Kremlin deemed it "unacceptable," criticizing the manner in which the Ukraine-EU-US alliance had delivered its message.

"The language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia, it is not appropriate. You cannot speak to Russia like that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference on Monday.

Zelensky hopes to meet with Putin

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is awaiting a response from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to accept an invitation for talks aimed at agreeing on a temporary ceasefire, which could serve as a stepping stone toward a lasting peace.

"We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses," Zelensky said.