New evidence in Madeleine McCann case suggests she was murdered

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de mayo, 2025

A recent news report has revealed new evidence in the Madeleine McCann case. Investigators discovered a hard drive in the lair of the primary suspect, Christian Brueckner, containing photographs that have not been disclosed to the public. These images are believed to support prosecutors' suspicions that McCann was murdered shortly after being abducted from her room at a Portuguese seaside resort in 2007.

This investigation, conducted by The Sun, will be broadcast this Thursday on Channel 4, unveiling new evidence discovered in Christian Brueckner’s lair. The report reveals that the evidence points to Brueckner's disturbing obsession with children, further deepening the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The Sun reported that "Children’s clothes and toys were found at the paedophile rapist’s abandoned lair, plus masks, chemicals and guns."

"Much of the newly uncovered evidence was found by chance at a disused factory Brueckner bought in 2008, a year after Madeleine vanished (...) In 2016 a dog ran on to the property and appeared to find a grave," the news outlet revealed.

At the scene, local police found Brueckner’s deceased dog. Beneath it, they uncovered a wallet containing six USB flash drives and two memory cards filled with what authorities described as "highly disturbing" material.

The material reportedly includes a description of Brueckner drugging a mother and her daughter outside a preschool, as well as details of the abuse of a four-year-old blonde girl. Investigators also found records of Skype conversations with other pedophiles, in which Brueckner allegedly stated that he wanted to "capture something small and use it for days."

In 2020, authorities identified Brueckner as a suspect in the case, though he has not yet been formally charged in connection with Madeleine McCann’s disappearance. Two years later, the Portuguese prosecutor’s office confirmed to the Associated Press that a suspect had been officially named, but did not disclose the individual’s identity.