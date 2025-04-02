Brexit: the authorization for European travelers to the United Kingdom comes into force

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de abril, 2025

European tourists arriving in the United Kingdom from Wednesday will be required to have an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).

After imposing this system in January on citizens of some 50 countries, including the United States, Canada and Australia, it is now the turn of tourists from some 30 European nations to have to process this permit to enter the United Kingdom.

From April 2, citizens scheduled to return to the United Kingdom will have to complete a form to obtain this digital payment document.

To obtain it they will have to pay $15.5, an amount that will rise to $20.6 from April 9.

"If someone is not a citizen of a visa-required country, neither British nor Irish, we want to collect their information prior to departure to verify that they have permission to enter the U.K.," explains Phil Douglas, director general of the British Border Police. This visa seeks primarily to strengthen security at the borders.

The permit will be valid for two years

The document will allow a stay in the United Kingdom for up to six months, with the possibility of entering and leaving the country for two years, without the need to renew it.

Travelers must obtain the permit in advance, by downloading a dedicated application for this procedure, "UK, ETA", or accessing the British government's website, gov.uk.

The procedure is similar to that imposed by the United States on Europeans, with the document called ESTA.

From now on anyone arriving in the United Kingdom must have an ETA visa, which will be required at the train station or airport from which the passenger departs.

During the transitional period there will be some tolerance with travelers

According to the director general of the British border police, Phil Douglas, there will be a "transitional period" with a certain tolerance, which should last until "September or October."

After that period with certain doses of flexibility, people without such a document "will not be entitled to board the plane or train to come to the United Kingdom."

The British government recommends applying for authorization at least three days before travel, as additional verifications are required in some cases.

With the exception of Ireland, all citizens of EU countries, both minors and adults, must process the visa, except those with UK residency documents.