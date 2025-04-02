Spain: three people arrested in Barcelona in an anti-terrorist operation against Hezbollah
The operation was carried out at five o'clock in the morning on Valencia street, as well as in a storage room on Castillejos street.
Since the early hours of the morning, a special intervention unit of the Armed Forces has been conducting an anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona. The operation took place on Valencia Street, as well as in a storage unit on Castillejos Street. So far, three arrests have been made.
According to different media, the operation was carried out against the logistical apparatus of the Hezbollah terrorist group in Barcelona. The investigations have been carried out inside an apartment located in the center of the city.
This house had already been seized by the Guardia Civil in July 2024. In that operation, a man went to prison. However, the couple living in the apartment was released.
According to el elnacional.cat, the causes of the operation have not yet been made public due to the secrecy required by the situation. At the moment it is not known if the operation includes other locations or if more arrests are being carried out.
In recent months several police operations have been carried out against terrorist propaganda and dissemination apparatuses
During an operation carried out on Monday March 3, agents of the National Police, in an joint operation with Mossos d'Esquadra and the Italian Polizia di Stato, disarticulated a terrorist organization for its alleged participation in crimes of glorification, apology, financing and indoctrination of terrorism, and for having carried out previous actions aimed at the selection of possible targets.
During the operation 11 people were arrested, ten in Barcelona and its metropolitan area, and another of the arrests on the same day in Piacenza (Italy).
This is the third phase of an operation, for which 30 other people have been arrested in Spain in the last three years, all belonging to a radical Pakistani organization.
This week, it was also revealed that Said, the jihadist TikToker from Terrassa, has reached a deal with the prosecution for just two and a half years in prison.