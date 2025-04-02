Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de abril, 2025

Since the early hours of the morning, a special intervention unit of the Armed Forces has been conducting an anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona. The operation took place on Valencia Street, as well as in a storage unit on Castillejos Street. So far, three arrests have been made.

According to different media, the operation was carried out against the logistical apparatus of the Hezbollah terrorist group in Barcelona. The investigations have been carried out inside an apartment located in the center of the city.

This house had already been seized by the Guardia Civil in July 2024. In that operation, a man went to prison. However, the couple living in the apartment was released.

According to el elnacional.cat, the causes of the operation have not yet been made public due to the secrecy required by the situation. At the moment it is not known if the operation includes other locations or if more arrests are being carried out.