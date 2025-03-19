U.S. files suit to seize aircraft that violated sanctions and favored Maduro's regime

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a suit on Tuesday to seize a Dassault Falcon 900 EX aircraft, alleging that it was illegally acquired and used by Nicolás Maduro's regime, which is a violation of U.S. sanctions. According to the complaint, the aircraft, identified as T7-ESPRT, was smuggled from the United States and used for the benefit of the Venezuelan dictator.

According to the complaint, the aircraft was purchased in January 2023 by a St. Vincent and the Grenadines company, which acted as a nominal owner to conceal its link to Maduro. The funds for the purchase were transferred from multiple countries, including Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, in dollars and euros. In April 2023, the aircraft was moved to Venezuela, operated by members of the Presidential Honor Guard and used by Maduro on official trips, including a prisoner exchange with the U.S. in December 2023.

Seizure in the Dominican Republic

In March 2024, the aircraft was taken to the Dominican Republic for maintenance, where its link to the Venezuelan regime was concealed. In May 2024, Venezuelan military personnel attempted to recover it without success. Faced with these attempts, the United States obtained a seizure order and requested its transfer. On September 2, 2024, the aircraft was transferred to the United States. That same day, Maduro admitted that he had used the aircraft.

Another aircraft seized

A second Dassault Falcon, locked property of PDVSA and held in violation of sanctions, was seized in the Dominican Republic on February 6, 2025, at the request of the U.S.

Investigation and international cooperation

The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security and the Department of Homeland Security are leading the investigation. Collaboration with the Dominican Republic was key to the seizure of the aircraft, which was part of the sanctions the U.S. imposed to curb corruption and repression by the Maduro regime.