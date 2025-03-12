The European Union opens up to the 'Meloni way' on illegal immigration

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de marzo, 2025

The European Union on Tuesday proposed a new system for the return of illegal migrants, inspired by a proposal made by Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

This proposal includes the possibility for the bloc's countries to activate centers to gather people susceptible to deportation.

As reported by AFP, the idea is that the countries of theEuropean Union would be the ones to set up such centers, and not the EU itself . In this way, each member of the bloc will have to reach bilateral agreements with other countries that do not belong to the bloc to implement these centers.

The president of theEuropean Commission had already announced it on Monday in front of the European Parliament "on Tuesday we will adopt a legal proposal, ambitious, on returns. We will propose common rules with a new European order and mutual recognition in decisions on returns by member countries."

Von der Leyen explained that she wants a true European system, avoiding evasions, and facilitating the return of citizens coming from third countries.

For the president of the European executive, "Those who are forcibly returned will be subject to aban on entering the bloc".

Likewise, Von der Leyen affirmed that they will be assertive, but that they will also act, in respect of their obligations, under international law and fundamental rights.

Quick and simple" mechanism

The plan proposes to adopt a "faster, simpler and more efficient" mechanism to send back unaccepted migrants to their countries of origin, the European Commission stressed.

The European Commissioner forInterior and Migration, Magnus Brunner, highlighted.

"with this new European return system, we will ensure that those who do not have the right to stay in the EU are effectively sent back." Magnus Brunner

"With regard to 'return centers', we are creating the framework for the countries of the bloc to explore new solutions. We are creating the legal framework, but not the content," said Brunner.

In addition, the EU proposed mutual recognition among the countries of the bloc of decisions on the subject. Thus, a decision taken in Austria on deportation of a person will have to be applied in Spain or Portugal.

Effective" measures and respect for human rights

As reported by AFP, data show that less than 20% of migrants who are ordered to return to their countries of origin actually do so, and that picture explains the push for more effective measures to deport unaccepted persons.

"All measures related to the return [of migrants] should be applied with full respect for international standards on human and fundamental rights," with the possibility of appeal and support for vulnerable people, the European Commission said in a note.

To enter into force, this proposal must be approved by the European Parliamentand the EU member states.

However, it is still unclear who will fund these centers.