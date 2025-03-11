Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de marzo, 2025

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need to strengthen the bloc's defense capabilities, stating that "the time for illusions is over."

In a speech to the European Parliament plenary, Von der Leyen stated that Europe is facing a "security deficit."

"The time for illusions is over. Now, Europe is called upon to take charge of its own defense, not in the distant future, but today," the EU chief executive said.

"We need an increase in European defense, and we need it right now." Ursula Von der Leyen

The European bloc spent years thinking it could rely "indefinitely on the full protection of the United States. And so we let our guard down," insisted the president of the European Commission.

For Von der Leyen, the security order of the bloc is "being shaken" and recalled that "after the end of the Cold War, some believed that Russia could be integrated into Europe's economic and security architecture."

The President of the European Council, António Costa, said that the bloc was living "a decisive moment. There is a sense of urgency that hangs over all of us."

Last week, the European Commission unveiled an ambitious proposal to boost national investments in defense and security. Von der Leyen estimated that the plan could mobilize up to 800 billion euros, though no specific timeframe was provided.

The plan includes a relaxation of the bloc's strict fiscal rules, which limit public spending, allowing countries to invest in the defense sector.