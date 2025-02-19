Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again took a firm stance against U.S.-Russia negotiations, accusing them of sidelining Ukraine and its European allies. During Washington's special envoy’s visit to Kyiv, Zelensky criticized Donald Trump and asserted that peace with Russia will be achieved this year.

"We want security guarantees this year, because we want to put an end to the war this year," Zelensky declared during a press conference in Kiev. The Ukrainian leader returned to Ukraine last night after visiting Ankara, the Turkish capital, to meet with President Erdogan, whom he considers a credible mediator for peace with Russia.

Zelensky is also demanding that his European allies be included in the peace negotiations. So far, Donald Trump has not involved them, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to convene an emergency meeting in Paris to coordinate a unified response and ensure Europe is not sidelined.

Zelensky's demands have not gone unnoticed. Yesterday in Riyadh, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized, following his meeting with the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Lavrov, that any resolution to the conflict must be acceptable to all parties involved—a key condition for lasting peace.

Rubio and Lavrov in Riyadh Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov agreed to appoint teams to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine—without inviting Kiev or its European allies, who fear a deal made behind their backs and against their interests.



On Tuesday, Trump launched an unprecedented verbal attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky, questioning his legitimacy and commitment to resolving the conflict. He also appeared to place blame on him for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Trump for 'saying loud and clear' that Ukraine's push to join NATO—Russia's immediate neighbor—triggered the war, reinforcing Moscow's justification for its offensive.

For now, there are no encouraging signs for the European parties or Kiev. In this context, Zelensky accused Donald Trump of being too close to Moscow. "President Trump, whom we respect very much as a leader of the American people, unfortunately lives in this space of disinformation," Zelensky said at Wednesday’s press conference, emphasizing that it "comes from Russia."

Zelensky's "no" on rare minerals deal.

Zelensky enjoys the trust of 57% of Ukrainians, according to a poll published Wednesday by the International Institute of Sociology in Kiev, conducted in early February. This marks an increase from the last poll in December 2024, which showed 52% support.

According to Trump, Zelensky's approval rating had dropped to 4%.

Although Zelensky’s term was set to expire in May 2024, Ukraine has not held elections due to martial law. Millions of Ukrainians have fled abroad, 20% of the country remains under Russian occupation, a frontline stretching over 1,000 km divides the territory, and cities continue to face daily shelling.

Trump claimed that Washington "gave $350 billion" to Ukraine and accused Zelensky of not knowing "where half the money was." However, the IfW Kiel Economic Institute estimates that U.S. aid to Ukraine has totaled $114.2 billion since 2022.

The task of clarifying Washington's position now falls to emissary Keith Kellogg, who arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, shortly after Odesa—a large port city in the south—was targeted by intense Russian shelling, leaving around 160,000 residents without power and heating in the dead of winter. Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine adopted a conciliatory tone.

"We understand the need for security guarantees. We are very clear that it is important in the sovereignty of this nation," he said. "Part of my mission is to sit down, listen to your concerns as far as the United States is concerned," he added.

Ahead of the planned meeting between the two, Zelensky stated that he wants the war with Russia to end in 2025. "We want security guarantees this year because we want to end the war this year," he said during the press conference.

The Ukrainian president also stated that his country "is not for sale," after refusing to sign an agreement proposed by the United States regarding Ukraine's mineral resources. "I defend Ukraine; I cannot sell our country. That's all," he told reporters.

The U.S. administration had indicated that it hoped to gain access to 50% of Ukraine's strategic minerals as compensation for its military and economic assistance.